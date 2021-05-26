Bird, Storm Use Run In OT To Hand Sun Their First Loss

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points after two quiet games and the Phoenix Suns sent LeBron James to the locker room early, dismantling the Los Angeles Lakers 115-85 to take a 3-2 first-round series lead. The Suns won in Los Angeles on Sunday to tie the series and went right at the Anthony Davis-less Lakers in front of a revved-up crowd in Game 5. Los Angeles put up little resistance, allowing Phoenix to score nearly at will while building a 30-point halftime lead. James scored 17 of his 24 points in the third quarter, but couldn’t rally the listless Lakers. He sat at the end of the bench in the fourth quarter by himself before heading to the locker room with about five minutes left.