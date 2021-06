Outstanding faculty and staff members were recently recognized at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for their work during the 2020-2021 academic year. The Excellence in Teaching, Scholarship, and Service Award was given to David Barry, associate professor of sociology and social work. Barry teaches numerous classes and oversees the department’s highly successful internship program, which works with local agencies. He collaborates with his students on research and leads them on experiential learning trips. He also is active with campus and professional committees.