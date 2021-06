HARTFORD, CONN (May 28, 2021) – The City of Hartford and the State Department of Public Health are partnering with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Trinity Health Of New England and Griffin Health to offer free vaccine clinics over Memorial Day weekend. There are clinics throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday in different parts of the City, including free food and music at the FEMA clinics. Next week FEMA will continue its clinics Tuesday – Thursday, and the City’s Health Department will continue to offer its walk-in clinics on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 PM – 6 PM.