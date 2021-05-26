Cancel
Cleveland, OH

23-year-old Cleveland man dies after being shot on the city’s East side

By Julia Bingel
cleveland19.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old man died early Wednesday morning after being shot in the 400 block of E. 123rd Street. Cleveland Clinic called police around 1 a.m. to report the victim had been dropped off at Hillcrest Hospital by a friend. The victim, who had been shot multiple...

