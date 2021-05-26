23-year-old Cleveland man dies after being shot on the city’s East side

Police responded to a theft in progress at a Drug Mart store at 1:02 p.m. May 2. The suspect was detained by store security officers after he was seen putting $118 worth of items including shampoo bottles, Tide Pods, Vaseline, and headphones into a book bag. The man was found to have numerous theft warrants out of the Shaker Heights and Maple Heights police departments. The man was cited for theft and reportedly told police he would be back to “steal all the (expletive) from this (expletive).” He was told he would be charged with criminal trespassing if he did. When police drove him to his residence, the man threatened to “send his entourage” to rob the Drug Mart store. He was dropped off at Public Square in Cleveland after threatening to urinate inside the police cruiser.