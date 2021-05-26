Women's AM Network holding next in-person meeting at Cafe Busy Bean
NEW BRITAIN – The Women’s AM Network will be holding its next in-person meeting on Tuesday, June 1. Attendees are encouraged to attend the meeting at the recently opened Café Busy Bean downtown at 8 a.m. There is a conference room utilized for group meetings equipped with doors that close for privacy, with tables, chairs and a flat screen TV. The cafe serves a variety of pastries but specializes in bagels and coffee.www.newbritainherald.com