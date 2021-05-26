Women's AM Network holding next in-person meeting at Cafe Busy Bean

More Than Just Lobster, the New Britain restaurant that sells spicy, saucy bags of steamed lobster, crab, shrimp, clams, crawfish, oysters and mussels,opened its second location, in downtown Hartford, on May 15. Owner Demetrius Mack believes in his product. He wears crocs with lobsters on them. He has lobsters tattooed on both arms. He opened his New Britain location in August 2019 because his ...