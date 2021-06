There are a lot of you that are much smarter than I. So, I am turning to you to explain---printable---what is racist about Georgia’s recently passed voter law? All I have heard is the companies and sports league All-Star game that are boycotting Georgia because in their opinion the new voter law is racist without a sliver of explanation of what is racist about a voting law. So, get off you duffs and tell me. You’ve got my email, mailing address and phone numbers. Waiting to hear. This column is wide open for you and your explanation.