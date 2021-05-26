Come support High Falls Fire Department BBQ this weekend
What kind of people will do an extremely challenging and sometimes quite dangerous job for free? Crazy people. That’s who. The best kind of crazy people. We call them volunteers. Fire department volunteers to be more precise. They are crazy generous people, who give of themselves despite all the other demands that life puts on them. They give precious things, their time and their energy. Whoever seems to have enough of those, right?www.mymcr.net