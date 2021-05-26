Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

What Does Amazon's $8.45 Billion Purchase of MGM Mean for You?

By IGN Staff
IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s mergers and acquisitions season in Hollywood, with Amazon following up last week’s WarnerMedia-Discovery news with its own big purchase: MGM. MGM is best-known for its James Bond franchise (one that comes with its own complicated rights issues), and other beloved films released over the last several decades. Poltergeist, Pink Panther, Robocop, Rocky, Creed, Thomas Crown Affair, and even shows like Handmaid’s Tale and Vikings are all examples of franchises that Amazon now owns. That collection of franchise potential — keyword being potential — is something that Mike Hopkins, Amazon’s senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, specifically pointed to in today’s announcement.

www.ign.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgm#Mergers And Acquisitions#At T Tv Now#Amazon Studios#Netflix Inc#Paramount Tv#Warnermedia Discovery#Epix#At T#Eon Productions#Broccoli#Tiktok#Instagram#Thelma Louise#Amazon Mgm Originals#Youtube#Fx#Hbo#Bond Tv#Owning Mgm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessseattlepi.com

How Will Amazon Uncage Its New Lion as the Tech Giant Goes Hollywood?

Hollywood has spent the past week trying to imagine how Amazon will integrate MGM after its $8.5 billion acquisition of the legendary studio is complete. Did Amazon overpay? What is the fate of MGM film chief Michael De Luca? How much will MGM TV chief Mark Burnett pocket in the sale? (The answer: enough to bring his total haul from multiple sales of his production banner to nearly $1 billion.)
BusinessNo Film School

This 'Bond' Writer Isn't Happy About the Amazon Deal

Spectre writer John Logan speaks out. If you aren't aware already, we reported last week that MGM was bought in a landmark deal with Amazon for over $8 million. The purchase gives the online retail giant access to studio amenities and a huge catalog of beloved film and TV properties.
BusinessCult of Mac

Apple won’t buy a Hollywood studio because it’s ‘afraid of shareholder blowback’

Tim Cook is “afraid of [the] shareholder blowback” that might come with buying a Hollywood studio, claims one executive, quoted in a new story from the Hollywood Reporter. The article, published Wednesday, suggests that Apple missed out on buying MGM Studios because it wasn’t bold enough to do so. Amazon recently snapped up MGM, home of the James Bond movies, for a massive $8.45 billion. Apple was supposedly in the bidding at some point, but didn’t wind up going through with it.
Technologythestreamable.com

Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ Is Coming June 21. What Should Streamers Expect?

Amazon has announced the dates for its wildly popular annual “Prime Day” event, which is actually spread over two days this year, falling on June 21 and 22. Deals have already started showing up, but the big deals will drop during that two-day stretch, which is when Amazon Prime members will be able to save a boatload of cash on electronics, kitchen stuff, pet supplies, everyday essentials, books, movies, music, and much more.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

How Will Amazon “Reimagine” MGM’s Film Studio?

Shortly after Amazon’s May 26 announcement that it was buying MGM in a deal valued at $8.45 billion, Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke and her boss Mike Hopkins held a town hall with employees from the Hollywood studio. “They expressed how good this will be for Prime customers and growing their entertainment portfolio,” says one person who attended the virtual session. “And they intend to do theatrical. How this plays out relative to which titles is unclear.”
ShoppingTrustedReviews

Prime Day 2021: Dates confirmed for Amazon’s biggest yearly sale

Amazon Prime Day 2021: The online retailer has unveiled the date for its exclusive annual bonanza, leaving precious time left until you can get your hands on some fantastic deals. Last year was a tricky time for Prime Day – having been delayed multiple times until finally settling on date...
TV Showsmediapost.com

Trying To Make Sense Of Amazon's Big MGM Content Buy

What is the value of video content? In the case of Amazon’s acquisition of MGM Studios, this particular motherlode is worth $8.45 billion. That was the acquisition price announced jointly last week by Amazon and MGM. In the wake of the announcement, the deal was spun in the business news media as a dramatic stroke that will suddenly give Amazon a supply (or “tonnage,” if you will) of movies and TV shows that will greatly expand what it can offer to subscribers of Amazon Prime Video.
BusinessEngadget

WarnerMedia and Discovery’s post-merger name is… Warner Bros. Discovery

Last month, AT&T announced it was spinning off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion merger with Discovery. While those involved don't expect the deal to close until partway through next year, the proposed entity already has a name. Should Discovery shareholders and federal regulators approve the merger, the resulting union between WarnerMedia and Discovery will be known as Warner Bros. Discovery. Original, we know.
TV & VideosPosted by
Rutherford Source

What’s New to Streaming in June 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this June 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. 1Coming to Netflix in June 2021. Here is a list of all the new...