What Does Amazon's $8.45 Billion Purchase of MGM Mean for You?

It’s mergers and acquisitions season in Hollywood, with Amazon following up last week’s WarnerMedia-Discovery news with its own big purchase: MGM. MGM is best-known for its James Bond franchise (one that comes with its own complicated rights issues), and other beloved films released over the last several decades. Poltergeist, Pink Panther, Robocop, Rocky, Creed, Thomas Crown Affair, and even shows like Handmaid’s Tale and Vikings are all examples of franchises that Amazon now owns. That collection of franchise potential — keyword being potential — is something that Mike Hopkins, Amazon’s senior vice president of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, specifically pointed to in today’s announcement.