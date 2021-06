CADIZ — Harrison County commissioners selected an architect to perform the design work for proposed jail project. The Harrison County Board of Commissioners signed a resolution to hire Wachtel & McAnally Architects/Planners Inc. of Newark, Ohio, to design the new jail. The agreement states the company will be paid 8 percent of the cost of construction, along with $30,000 for modeling services, $15,000 for telecommunication and data design, and $18,000 for commissioning basic building additions. It also states that the company will not exceed $14,500 for reimbursable expenses.