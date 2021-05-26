Cancel
Marietta, OH

Local Briefs: WSCC recognizes local students

Daily Jeffersonian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARIETTA — Washington State Community College students who earned President's List or Dean's List honors for the 2021 Spring semester included:. President's List — Jacob Claggett, New Concord; Abby Crock, Caldwell; Reagan Feldner, Caldwell; and Tonya Neff, Cumberland. Dean's List — Norman Adkins, Caldwell; Jaylin Burris, Caldwell; Jodie Lashley, Senecaville;...

