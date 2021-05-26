Cancel
James Bond Films Will Still Get ‘Worldwide Theatrical Release’ After Amazon Deal, Producers Say

By Brian Welk
 8 days ago
The producers of the James Bond franchise, Eon Productions’ Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, say that despite the Amazon acquisition of MGM, the 007 movies will still play in theaters. “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience,” Broccoli and Wilson said...

