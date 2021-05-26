Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Athletics' Sean Murphy: On bench Wednesday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Murphy isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Seattle, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Murphy had gone 0-for-7 with three strikeouts across the last two games. Aramis Garcia will serve as the starting catcher and bat ninth.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aramis Garcia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Espn#Espn Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBOroville Mercury-Register

And the A’s early-season MVP is . . . Yusmeiro Petit?

OAKLAND — It was the life of luxury for Yusmeiro Petit, who usually sees as much traffic as the Bay Bridge at rush hour. The A’s led the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 in the bottom of the ninth, and Petit assumed what has become the role of rotating closer with Lou Trivino and Jake Diekman getting the night off. He finished off the Blues Jays 1-2-3 for his first save since 2017.
MLBNBC Sports

Murphy says playing against Semien like 'a chess match'

Marcus Semien’s arrival to the Oakland Coliseum this week was a mixture of the familiarity of being able to sleep in his own Alameda home with the struggle of finding the visiting clubhouse. After six years with the Athletics, Semien’s new home is with the Toronto Blue Jays. For the...
San Francisco Chronicle

Marcus Semien shines as A's drop series finale to Blue Jays

Marcus Semien received a long ovation before his first at-bat back in Oakland this week with the Blue Jays. Catcher Sean Murphy stood an extra few moments as fans recognized Semien, a Bay Area native, for his six seasons with the A’s. Semien garnered more cheers Thursday after one of his final at-bats of the series. It followed damage done against his former team.
MLBnumberfire.com

Sean Murphy out of Oakland's Saturday lineup against Rays

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Murphy will receive a breather after Austin Allen was named Saturday's catcher for Frankie Montas. Per Baseball Savant on 57 batted balls this season, Murphy has produced a 8.8% barrel rate and a .206...
MLBnumberfire.com

Sean Murphy starting on Sunday for Oakland

Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Murphy is getting the nod behind the plate while batting fourth in the order against Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Our models project Murphy for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
MLBNBC Sports

Murphy's game plans creating confidence in A's pitchers

The Athletics dig the long ball, apparently. Each of the A’s runs scored in their 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on Friday night came on home runs. Oakland hit four in total. A’s catcher Sean Murphy, who crushed a two-run homer in the win, has found...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's slug four homers in support of Frankie Montas, trounce Twins

Sean Murphy swung and the baseball leaped off his bat. Matt Shoemaker showed zero interest in its flight. The Twins right-hander took a short walk around the Target Field mound, studiously examining a fingernail. Murphy strode a few steps of his own, watching the ball carry to the ballpark’s second deck, before breaking into a jog.
Marin Independent Journal

Trivino’s rough inning against Toronto ends A’s three-game win streak

OAKLAND — The A’s bullpen, a bright spot in their resurgence to the top of the American League West, hit a rough patch Wednesday night in a 9-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays before a crowd of 2,893 at the Coliseum. Lou Trivino, who came in in relief of...
MetroWest Daily News

Connor Woods leads Nipmuc boys lacrosse past BVT while Sean Murphy scores five times in Medway's win

Connor Woods collected five goals and five assists as the Nipmuc boys lacrosse team (4-0) turned back the Beavers (1-3) by a score of 18-7 on Saturday. Teammates Anthony Perrone and Jack Tauson each scored four goals, while Luke Lange netted three. Ethan Lonergon had a hat trick for Blackstone Valley Tech, while Jackson Mastroionni had two goals and two assists, and Nic Petone chipped in a goal and assist.
MLBSFGate

Oakland-Minnesota Runs

Athletics second. Matt Olson doubles to deep center field. Matt Chapman singles to shallow center field, tagged out at second, Trevor Larnach to Miguel Sano to Andrelton Simmons. Matt Olson scores. Jed Lowrie grounds out to first base to Miguel Sano. Chad Pinder called out on strikes. 1 run, 2...
North Kingstown, RIindependentri.com

Working paying off for NK volleyball in return

NORTH KINGSTOWN — The cancellation of the 2020 spring season due to the pandemic altered the usual trajectory for high school athletes everywhere, but members of the North Kingstown boys volleyball team didn’t let it knock them too far off target. “These kids worked really hard their freshman and sophomore...
MLBnumberfire.com

Stephen Piscotty on Athletics' bench against Astros

Oakland Athletics right fielder Stephen Piscotty is in the lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Seth Brown will bat second and start in right field over Piscotty. numberFire’s models project Brown for 9.1 FanDuel points and he has a $2,200 salary on...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Elvis Andrus: Benched Sunday

Andrus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels. Andrus started each of the past four games at shortstop, with a 2-for-15 showing over that stretch dropping his season average to .178. The 32-year-old has been one of the majors' least-productive regulars in 2021, and it won't be surprising if he soon loses hold of his everyday role in the middle infield to Chad Pinder, who enters Sunday's game with a .902 OPS.
CBS Sports

Athletics' Sean Manaea: Allows one run over five innings

Manaea allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings against the Angels on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision. Manaea held the Angels' hitters in check over five innings. The only run scored against him came in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Jared Walsh. It was a much-needed performance for the 29-year-old Manaea after a pair of rough outings in which he was lit up for 10 runs on 20 hits over eight combined innings. He'll take a 4.17 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 54:11 K:BB over 54 innings into his next start.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Tom Murphy: Heads to bench

Murphy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres. Though he's locked in as the Mariners' clear No. 1 catcher after Luis Torrens was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, Murphy will still require at least a couple maintenance days per week. After starting each of the past three games behind the dish, Murphy will be rested Sunday in favor of Jose Godoy, who picks up his first big-league start.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Sean Manaea: Fans eight in no-decision

Manaea hurled 6.2 innings against the Angels on Friday, yielding one run on six hits and three walks while striking out eight. He did not factor in the decision. The southpaw was impressive in the outing, keeping the Angels from scoring until the seventh frame. Opposing pitcher Shohei Ohtani put up a strong performance of his own, however, preventing Manaea from ending up in the win column. Still, it was a promising outing for Manaea, who racked up 17 swinging strikes en route to his sixth quality start of the season. He is tentatively slated to make his next start at Seattle on Wednesday.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chad Pinder: Retreats to bench

Pinder isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Pinder will get a breather after he went 0-for-12 with eight strikeouts across the last three games. Mark Canha will serve as the designated hitter while Stephen Piscotty starts in right field.
NFLredbull.com

Sean Murphy-Bunting

Starting cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sean Murphy-Bunting is a starting cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After making a name for himself at Central Michigan University, Murphy-Bunting was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft. Though he just completed his second season, the ever-athletic Murphy-Bunting,...
Gwinnett Daily Post

Empire move FeLo to bench

The Dallas Empire moved Tyler "FeLo" Johnson to the bench less than a month after inserting him in the starting lineup. The Empire promoted FeLo from Challengers play on April 22 to replace Cuyler "Huke" Garland, who has since joined the Los Angeles Thieves. "The team has felt we are...