Mariners' Donovan Walton: Getting steady work

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Walton will start in left field and bat seventh Wednesday against the Athletics. Walton's versatility will allow him to pick up his third start in four games, with each of those assignments coming at different positions. He should have multiple pathways to the lineup while Evan White (hip), Dylan Moore (calf), Shed Long (shin) and Sam Haggerty (shoulder) are all on the shelf, but Walton doesn't offer a fantasy profile that's especially interesting. Over 59 career plate appearances, Walton has hit .185 with no home runs and no stolen bases.

www.cbssports.com
