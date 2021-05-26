Cancel
Newcomer Gabriel LaBelle to Star in Steven Spielberg’s Film Based on His Childhood

By Jeremy Fuster
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Newcomer Gabriel LaBelle is in talks to play a young Steven Spielberg in an untitled film based on the famed filmmaker’s childhood that Spielberg will direct and co-write himself. LaBelle was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 horror reboot “The Predator” and is also attached to appear...

