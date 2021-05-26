Mariners' Jacob Nottingham: Heads to bench

Misiewicz recorded his eighth hold in a win over Cleveland on Sunday, allowing two hits and a walk over one inning. Misiewicz continues to try to rediscover the stride he'd hit in April, when he wasn't scored upon across 9.1 innings over 11 appearances and recorded two wins and four holds. May hasn't anywhere near as kind -- he's taken two losses, blown two save chances and given up seven earned runs across three of his appearances -- but the southpaw has at least doubled up his holds tally and has now produced scoreless efforts in two of his last three trips to the mound.