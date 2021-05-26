Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners' Jacob Nottingham: Heads to bench

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Nottingham is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics. Nottingham will sit for the second straight game while Eric Campbell picks up another start in the corner infield. The Mariners may prefer to keep the hotter bat among the two players in the lineup until the team gets one of its two banged-up regulars (Evan White and Dylan Moore) back from the injured list.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Nottingham
Person
Dylan Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Athletics#Bat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBkfgo.com

MLB roundup: Ohtani’s late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani’s two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike...
MLBTimes Reporter

Shane Bieber searching for slider, 2020 self: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are three Walk-Off Thoughts after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners dropped Cleveland's record to 21-17. Series finale vs. Seattle:Shane Bieber's strikeout streak ends. Shane Bieber effectively set the baseball world on fire in 2020, blazing a course to what was one of the better 60-game stretches on a mound in recent memory and unanimously winning the American League Cy Young award. But for for the first time in a long time, Cleveland's ace is having to grind through a stretch of starts without his ace stuff.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Up to eight holds

Misiewicz recorded his eighth hold in a win over Cleveland on Sunday, allowing two hits and a walk over one inning. Misiewicz continues to try to rediscover the stride he'd hit in April, when he wasn't scored upon across 9.1 innings over 11 appearances and recorded two wins and four holds. May hasn't anywhere near as kind -- he's taken two losses, blown two save chances and given up seven earned runs across three of his appearances -- but the southpaw has at least doubled up his holds tally and has now produced scoreless efforts in two of his last three trips to the mound.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Seattle Mariners take it to the tribe and win series 3-1

Coming into the series against the Cleveland Indians, there were two main things to watch for the Seattle Mariners. The debuts of Logan Gilbert and Jarred Kelenic, and the final pitcher for the Tribe in Shane Bieber. If any of the Cleveland pitchers were to take a no-hitter bid late,...
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners engage in game of nominative determinism on bullpen day, win

“Bullpen Day” vs. “Reigning AL Cy Young winner” does not sound like a recipe for success, or for a fun day at the ballpark, period. Yet somehow this scrappy band of Mariners marshaled their forces, rowed their little hearts out, and defeated the multi-headed monster of the Cleveland lineup led by the white whale of Shane Bieber—the kind of frontline pitching ace the Mariners of recent vintage seem always to be getting steamrollered by, yet rarely sending to the mound themselves.
MLBChronicle-Telegram

Mariners snap Shane Bieber's strikeout streak, beat Indians 3-2

SEATTLE — All good things have to come to an end they say. The Cleveland Indians' losing streak reached three games Sunday in a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners in which ace Shane Bieber's record strikeout streak came to an end. Mitch Haniger hit two doubles to lead the...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Shane Bieber: Takes loss to Mariners Sunday

Bieber (4-3) allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven across 4.2 innings, taking the loss to the Mariners on Sunday. Bieber had an uncharacteristic start, taking 103 pitches to get through just 4.2 innings. It was his shortest start of the season. The 26-year-old has only one start this season in which he didn't allow any runs. However, he hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his appearances. He has a 3.17 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, and leads all of baseball in innings pitched (59.2), strikeouts (92) and second in K/9 with 13.88.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Notches fifth save

Graveman pitched a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one to earn the save over Cleveland on Sunday. Graveman allowed a two-out single before retiring the final batter of the game. He kept the one-run lead intact to remain a perfect five-for five in save opportunities. The 30-year-old has done more than enough to earn the closer role, not allowing a run yet this season in 16.2 innings. He has a WHIP of just 0.52 and 17 strikeouts to go along with his five saves and four holds.
MLBalbuquerqueexpress.com

Young arms headline Tigers-Mariners series opener

Detroit's Casey Mize and Seattle's Yusei Kikuchi encountered more than a few bumps in their first couple of seasons in the major leagues. But there are recent signs that turbulence could be behind both pitchers. The right-handed Mize and left-handed Kikuchi have each made three consecutive quality starts as they...
MLBMorning Journal

Streak over for Bieber

SEATTLE — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with seven. He was pulled after issuing his fourth walk, and finished his shortest outing of the season at 4 2/3 innings trailing 3-0.
MLBWXYZ

Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Seattle

Detroit Tigers (14-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (2-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Detroit will meet on Monday. The Mariners...
MLBnumberfire.com

Willi Castro sitting for Tigers versus Mariners

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Seattle Mariners. Jonathan Schoop will shift to second base in place of Castro and hit second. Miguel Cabrera will start on first and bat cleanup. Wilson Ramos will bat sixth as the Tigers' designated hitter in his first game back from the injured list.
MLBWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Mariners chase Cleveland ace Shane Bieber early and hold on for series win

Scott Servais wasn't trying to be prophetic or even cautiously optimistic in his pregame press session Sunday morning when he was asked what his team and its suddenly rejuvenated offense would be seeing later that afternoon when Cleveland ace Shane Bieber stepped on the mound in the series finale. Servais...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — May 17 vs. Detroit

AS YOU KNOW…the Mariners are scheduled to face Detroit starting pitcher Casey Mize in tonight’s game…the right-hander was selected 1st overall by the Tigers in the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft, but…DID YOU KNOW?…it marks the first time the Mariners have faced a starting pitcher taken #1 overall since they faced Houston’s Gerrit Cole (#1, 2011-PIT) on Sept. 24, 2019 at T-Mobile Park?…Mize will be the 4th different #1 overall pick to face the Mariners this season…the Auburn University product joins Los Angeles-AL’s Justin Upton (#1, 2005-ARI…played against SEA on 4/30–5/2), Los Angeles-NL’s David Price (#1, 2007-TB…pitched against SEA on 4/19) and Houston’s Carlos Correa (#1, 2012-HOU…played against SEA on 4/16–4/18, 4/26–4/29)…the last #1 overall selection to play for the Mariners was infielder Tim Beckham (#1, 2008-TB), who appeared in 88 games with Seattle in 2019…AND LASTLY…the Mariners have had the #1 pick 4 times in team history: Al Chambers-1979, Mike Moore-1981, Ken Griffey Jr.-1987 and Alex Rodriguez-1993.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Earns win in season debut

Sewald (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings on two hits and one walk while striking out four to earn the win Sunday over Cleveland. Sewald made his season debut with the Mariners Sunday after being called up last Thursday. He got the job done, earning the win after pitching a scoreless fourth and fifth inning in the Mariners' bullpen game. Seattle is dealing with injuries to multiple pitchers and his time in the big leagues may be short once they are able to return. The 31-year-old has pitched just 27.2 innings in MLB over the last three seasons.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Indians: Can Tribe get back in the win column in Los Angeles?

Can the Cleveland Indians get back in the win column in Los Angeles?. The Cleveland Indians are in the midst of their first west coast road trip since 2019 and while the trip started well with a 4-2 win, the Tribe have now lost their last three games by a combined deficit of 17-8. The Seattle Mariners managed to prove that the offensive struggles of the Tribe are far from fixed and that Shane Bieber is in fact human as his record-breaking strikeout streak came to a close. Luckily, Cleveland can now put that series behind them as they move south along the west coast to face the Los Angeles Angels.
MLBTacoma News Tribune

Mariners takeaways: Top prospects Jarred Kelenic, Logan Gilbert arrive in Seattle

Three cracks of the bat Friday night at T-Mobile Park loudly announced the exciting arrival of Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic. The first — his first big league hit — was a two-run rocket over the wall in right center in only his sixth at-bat since being called up from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of his major league debut Thursday.