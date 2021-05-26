There Won't be a BlizzCon This Year, Either
Blizzard has announced that it will not be able to host an in-person BlizzCon this year either as a result of the ongoing global pandemic. In a new blog post, BlizzCon executive producer Saralyn Smith announced that the "ongoing complexities and uncertainties" of the pandemic have prevented Blizzard from moving forward on several fronts in regards to hosting an in-person show. As a result, Blizzard is now "past the point where we'd be able to develop the kind of event we'd want to create" in November.www.ign.com