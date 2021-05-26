Cancel
Video Games

Saints Row: The Third Remastered - Xbox Series X/S and PS5 Trailer

IGN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the fun trailer for the Saints Row: The Third Remastered, available now on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, featuring enhanced FPS and display resolution, and faster loading times. Saints Row: The Third Remastered is free for all current owners of the original remaster.

www.ign.com
#Saints Row#Remaster#Fps#Xbox Series X S#Trailer#Faster Loading Times#Fun#Display Resolution
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Scarlet Nexus demo comparison video confirms 4K resolution on Xbox Series X, 1440p on Xbox Series S.

Scarlet Nexus runs at 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and 1440p resolution on Xbox Series S, according to a new comparison video shared online. The new video, which has been put together ElAnalistaDeBits, is based on the demo version now available on Xbox consoles. The video not only confirmed the different resolutions for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One and Xbox One X, but also highlighted some differences, such as better anisotropic filtering on the current generation of consoles and more.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Rising Hell Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Rising Hell is a vertical platformer rogue-lite filled with adrenaline-pumping action and tons of heavy gothic metal shreds. Climb out from the ever-changing hell while you fight hordes of blood-lusting demons. ABOUT THIS GAME: Fight your way through hordes of blood-lusting demons and escape hell as you unlock new characters and talents to create chaos in the randomly generated and ever-changing landscape of hell! Heavy-metal riffs and pixelated madness will accompany you as you fight your way out from the depths of fiery hell, facing the bugs-ridden Beelzebub’s Lair, and other pits of hell with different creatures, bosses, and living traps lurking around. Chaining combos, jumping maneuvers, and talent building will be your key to help you climb your way out of hell in this adrenaline-pumping vertical platformer. FEATURES: - Vertical Rogue-lite: Climb out of the ever-changing procedurally generated hell while the ever-present threat of permadeath fills your veins with adrenaline. - Epic Boss Battles: Slay gigantic ancient demons such as Dagon, Beelzebub, and many more. - Multiple Game Modes: Choose between campaign and challenge modes complete with its own leaderboards. - Unlockable Characters: Play and unlock different characters that will give you a variety of different playstyles and strategies.
Video GamesDestructoid

Biomutant looks mighty fine running on PS5 & Xbox Series X

After a lengthy period of hyped and hushed development, THQ Nordic’s epic open-world adventure Biomutant is almost upon us. The environmentally friendly journey of an ever-adaptive mammalian warrior will finally launch, May 25, on PS4, PC, and Xbox One. While no next-gen edition exists, developer Experiment 101 has released two...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Guards asks you to stay in your lane on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and Switch

While you wait for a true Plants vs Zombies sequel – rather than the admittedly cracking FPS games – you may want to pay attention to Guards, a new lane-based strategy game. It’s been stripped back to the simplest of parts, but it captures a lot of what we love about Popcap’s classic series. Guards is out now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.
Video Gamesnewsnetnebraska.org

Free games for Xbox Series X | S and One of the month – Nerd4.life

I Games with gold From June 2021 Formal: between free games Xbox ci sono games The King’s Bird, Shadow’s Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum e Injustice: Gods Among Us. Games are archived with gold in May 2021, here is a new batch of titles from a catalog Xbox One And Xbox 360, which we will be able to use in backward compatibility as well Xbox Series X | S.
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Saints Row The Third PS5 Update Unavailable as Dumb Delivery Fails Again

For what feels like the dozenth time since the PS5 has released, we’ve got another article about the PS5 not allowing players to get their free next-gen updates. Saints Row The Third: Remastered has a next-gen update out today on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you’re an Xbox Series X|S player, it’s as simple and painless as turning on your console after the game auto-updates while you sleep, and then having the nice new version ready to play in the morning. If you’re on PS5, it’s another story entirely, but it’s not a new one. It’s the same old, same old by this point.
Video GamesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

HHW Gaming: PS5 Crushing Xbox Series X In First Quarter Sales, Nintendo Still King of Consoles

The console wars aren’t really that much of a thing, but based on these numbers, it’s clear who’s winning the battle of the next-gen systems. Despite them being painstakingly hard to find, the PS5 is currently king when it comes to what next-gen console gamers spend their money on. Currently, Sony has managed to more than double Microsoft’s console sales, moving an impressive 2.83 million PlayStation 5 units, while Microsoft’s Xbox Series X has sold at 1.31 million units.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

The Elder Scrolls Online’s Xbox Series X|S and PS5 Editions Delayed to June 15th, 2021

The Elder Scrolls Online was originally slated to hit next-gen consoles on June 8th, but that will be pushed back a week, according to an announcement posted on the game’s website. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version of the game, titled The Elder Scrolls: Online Console Enhanced, was previously scheduled to launch on June 8th, alongside the Blackwood Chapter and Update 30.
Video Gameslaptopmag.com

Genki ShadowCast review: Play PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch through a laptop

The Genki ShadowCast has limited performance and poor response times, but it is worth it for those on a budget thanks to its affordability and ease of use. The Genki ShadowCast turns your laptop display into a monitor. By plugging the ShadowCast capture card into a console’s HDMI output and connecting the included USB Type-C into a laptop, gamers can directly stream video and audio content from that console onto their PC. This technique does require the Genki Arcade app, but otherwise, it’s an easy-to-use and affordable capture card.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Biomutant: Is It PS5 & Xbox Series X Enhanced? Answered

Looking forward to Biomutant but have a PS5 and Xbox Series X? Well, lucky you! But you’re likely wondering whether there are any Biomutant Xbox Series X and PS5 enhancements for the Xbox One and PS4 versions of the game when they release on May 25. Here’s what you need to know.