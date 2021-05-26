Gov. DeSantis declares $1,000 bonus payments to come for FL teachers, principals as part of new state budget

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(MACCLENNY, Fla.) After a troubling year of teaching through a global pandemic, Florida will be rewarding teachers and principals statewide with $1,000 bonuses, according to WTSP.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the confirmation of the payments, after previously presenting them, Wednesday at Baker County Middle School in Macclenny.

“When the schools are open, when people are working hard and putting the kids and families first, you know, we want to reward that sacrifice," DeSantis said.

DeSantis declared the science backs up his proposal for kids to return to schools safely for in-person learning and called for other states to do the same.

"Had we closed the schoolhouse doors, had we not let the kids in, the damage that would’ve done. You could be the best teacher in the world, the best principal in the world, the best superintendent in the world. I don’t think we would’ve been able to recover from that," DeSantis said.

"You’re gonna see lasting damage in other parts of the country for people who didn’t do the right thing."

The confirmed bonuses are part of the state's budget and will be distributed once the budget is signed by DeSantis, according to WTSP.

The governor also spoke on his past efforts in raising the base pay for Florida's teachers. He approved a bill last June that pushed the minimum teacher salary to $47,500 per year, per WTSP.

DeSantis was joined by Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran for the conference in Macclenny on Wednesday. He also addressed the reopening of schools in Florida and said keeping schools closed for in-person learning in other states was "criminal."