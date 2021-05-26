Mother of Brian Sicknick urges to meet with GOP senators to push for Jan. 6 commission

(CARLOS BARRIA/AFP)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) The mother of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who was killed in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill, is requesting she meet with Republican senators this week to push for an investigation into the Capitol attack, according to Axios.

Politico reports Republicans are likely to filibuster legislation that has passed the House to establish a 9/11 style commission to investigate the Capitol Hill riots.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he will bring the legislation to the floor this week, though Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and more than two dozen Senate Republicans have come out against the commission.

“I suggest that all Congressmen and Senators who are against this Bill visit my son’s grave in Arlington National Cemetery and, while there, think about what their hurtful decisions will do to those officers who will be there for them going forward," Gladys Sicknick said in a statement.

Ten Republican senators are needed to overcome a 60-vote filibuster. GOP Sens. Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski are the only two senators to share public support for the bill so far.

“Not having a January 6 Commission to look into exactly what occurred is a slap in the faces of all the officers who did their jobs that day,” Sicknick said.