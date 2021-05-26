Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Selden, KS

Report details path and power of multi-vortex tornado that hit Selden, Kansas

By Michael Stavola
Wichita Eagle
 8 days ago

A multi-vortex tornado that hit Selden on Monday night was an EF-1 with an estimated peak wind of 110 mph, according to a report released by the National Weather Service in Goodland. The peak wind put the tornado just shy of an EF-2, which starts at 111 mph winds. The...

www.kansas.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Goodland, KS
City
Selden, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornadoes#Extreme Weather#Severe Weather#Central Selden#Tornado Tracks#Ef 1 Damage#Path#Destruction#West Side#Broken Windows#Multiple Vortices#Broad Widespread Ef 0#Snapped Power Poles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Graham County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southwestern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Morland, or 13 miles west of Hill City, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sheridan and southwestern Graham Counties, including the following locations... Saint Peter, Studley and Penokee. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Sheridan County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 02:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Northern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 210 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has diminished, however additional rainfall is expected in the warning area. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Low lying areas may experience flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Sheridan and Northern Gove Counties
Decatur County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Gove, Graham, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Graham; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan Fog will continue through 9 AM CDT. Visibilities will vary and be as low as one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for the drop in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Logan, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Logan; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SOUTHERN SHERIDAN...EAST CENTRAL SHERMAN AND NORTHERN GOVE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT/645 PM CDT/ At 448 PM MDT/548 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles west of Levant to near Grainfield. Movement was northwest at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Brewster, Grainfield, Grinnell, Gove and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 35 and 104.
Sheridan County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 21:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHERIDAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern and west central Kansas.