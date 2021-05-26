Sustainable Sac: Preppers

How we think about and casually use water in our daily lives, and across the many activities we engage in, is no small thing. We all require clean, fresh, drinkable water to live. We also use it for a variety of important purposes such as cooking, cleaning, growing food and washing clothes. For one person, let alone a community of tens of thousands, plentiful access to water is critical to our health and well being. Thankfully, we are blessed with some 36 inches of rainfall annually in Northeast Portland. There are ways to manage, conserve and utilize well that three-feet of magical earthly goodness, provided to us for free each and every year.