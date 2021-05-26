Sustainable Sac: Preppers
There’s being prepared for disasters, and there’s being a prepper. Can either one qualify as sustainable?. First, let us consider preppers, the popular term used to describe people who make preparations for a future catastrophe or emergency by stockpiling food and other supplies. There are gradations and exceptions, of course, but it is not unreasonable to suggest that many preppers stockpile large amounts of water and whatever they deem to be sustenance (beans, grains, jerky, powdered rations, etc.) in large plastic containers, stowed in basements and backyard bunkers.www.sacmag.com