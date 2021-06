NEW COMMIT: The United States Naval Academy has begun their Class of 2026 recruiting after scoring a verbal commitment from Jacob Pishko of Raleigh, N.C. for fall 2022. “I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at the Naval Academy! I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way. I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve our country, and cannot wait for the adventures ahead! Go Navy! Beat Army! ⚓️“