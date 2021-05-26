0.5k Race in Rochester is all about Fun and Wine Tasting

Rooster's Third Location in Northeast Rochester is Not Going to Open. If you live in Northeast Rochester, you already know that it is tough to find a place to eat in that area. Right now, you could grab a sandwich at one of the multiple Kwik Trips but if you want to eat at a restaurant, your options are super slim compared to other areas of town. Unfortunately, the options just got a little smaller because the third location for Rooster's in NE Rochester is no longer happening.