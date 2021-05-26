Cancel
Rochester, MN

0.5k Race in Rochester is all about Fun and Wine Tasting

By Jessica Williams
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How about a 0.5k "run" that is more like a walk with wine? 🍷. You know those 0.0 stickers that people put on their cars? Those are some of my favorite stickers ever because I've run 5k's and after a few agonizing hills, I realized that I don't like to run. THIS is a little bit more my style - a 0.5k wine walk at Salem Glen Vineyard and Winery in Rochester that has wine tasting. You even get a bib to wear, just like the real 5k's! It's just a 0.5 version...and with wine.🍷

Rochester, MN
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester Pool Limits Capacity

The Rochester Orcas Summer Pools Facebook page posted a video a couple of days ago that showed a line of 500+ people waiting to get in and said over 2,500 people visited the Soldier's Field Pool last weekend. Free admission combined with record heat here in southeast Minnesota has led to high attendance at area pools but unfortunately, fewer people are being allowed into one Rochester pool.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester Child’s Birthday Wish is to Have Stolen Puppy Come Home Safe

French Bulldog therapy puppy was stolen from the front yard of a Rochester, Minnesota home. Keep your eyes open! A 2-month-old, mostly white French Bulldog, who is a therapy dog for three children with autism, was stolen out of a yard in Northwest Rochester, Minnesota on Friday, June 4th. If anyone has any leads, please contact the Rochester Police Department.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Need Relief from The Extreme Heat? Cooling Center Now Open in Rochester

Cooling Center in Rochester, Minnesota opens as extreme temps continue. Southeast Minnesota experienced extreme temperatures over the weekend and several records were broken the past few days. Living in an environment without air conditioning during these high temperatures may be doable but can be dangerous for many individuals. The Salvation Army Cooling Center in Rochester, Minnesota is open to help provide relief to anyone in our community who may need help cooling off.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

RochesterFest To Include Blacklights, Bubbles, Bean Bags, and Beer

The food vendors are returning this year and the beer garden will be open when Rochester’s annual community celebration kicks off later this month. The RochesterFest festivities will kick off with the popular Country Breakfast on the Farm on June 19th and in case you’re wondering the Rochesterfest parade is also coming back and will happen on Saturday, June 26th.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

New Business is Bringing the Fun to Pine Island, Minnesota

New business opening in Pine Island, Minnesota is all about fun!. Monday is a BIG day in Pine Island, Minnesota because a new business is having its grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony and will be open for business. Big, huge congratulations to Homemade Arcade who is bringing the fun to Southeast Minnesota and will be opening its doors at 200 S. Main Street in Pine Island!
PetsPosted by
106.9 KROC

Essentials For Your Dog To Enjoy The Great Outdoors This Summer

Warm weather is here and typically we are wearing sweatshirts one day and shorts and t-shirts the next. If you have a dog that enjoys the water or just roaming around in the great outdoors by the water or trails these accessories are sure to make this a fun summer for your fur baby and you too.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester Sets Heat Record

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochester tied a longtime temperature record Friday. It was even warmer Saturday and this time the city’s high temperature broke the previous record. The National Weather Service says the official high at the Rochester airport was 95-degrees, recorded at 2:37 pm. The previous record...
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

POOL PARTY: You Can Host Private Events at These Southeast Minnesota Pools

Now that summer temps have arrived, you’re probably looking for ways to cool off. Area swimming pools are always a popular destination for those seeking some relief from the heat. Did you know you can actually rent an entire pool for a private party with you and your friends and family? You could have a party at the pool for your kid’s birthday OR you could invite your adult friends to act like kids.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Popular Rochester Restaurant has Pulled the Plug on Third Location

Rooster's Third Location in Northeast Rochester is Not Going to Open. If you live in Northeast Rochester, you already know that it is tough to find a place to eat in that area. Right now, you could grab a sandwich at one of the multiple Kwik Trips but if you want to eat at a restaurant, your options are super slim compared to other areas of town. Unfortunately, the options just got a little smaller because the third location for Rooster's in NE Rochester is no longer happening.
Rochester, MNPosted by
106.9 KROC

Rochester Park Gets an Upgrade, New Playground Debuts Today

A Rochester, Minnesota park recently got an upgrade and people seem pretty excited about it! The upgrade comes to Silver Lake East Park in Rochester. They got a whole new playground! And one of the really cool features of this new playground, in my opinion, is that there's something to do for all ages, both kids and adults.
Minnesota StatePosted by
106.9 KROC

Summer Has Definitely Arrived In Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Yes, it’s hot - but at least it’s not very humid. Although temperatures across southeast Minnesota climbed into the low to mid 90s Friday afternoon, dewpoint readings remained in the 50s. That produced relative humidity readings in the 30 - 35-percent range. It will...