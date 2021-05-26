Cancel
Video: Karrion Kross On Defeating Finn Balor And Staying NXT Champion

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe responded with- “McKenzie, there is not a single person, nevermind on this roster, on this planet, that has a shot in Hell at taking this away from me. I’m the guy that’s got everybody’s ticket. Finn Balor, Stand & Deliver, that was a war. Fast forward to now. This was a whole new level, this was beyond deep waters. He put me in a place that’s the closest to Hell I’ve ever been, and now this title has a whole new meaning to me. I don’t understand where he fights from. I thought I would’ve figured it out the second time around. He’s different, reminds me of me. We both fight from a place that other people do not understand, but what I did to him tonight, that had to be done because I am the new beginning, I am the wave of the future.”

www.pwmania.com
