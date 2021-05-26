Hapag-Lloyd raises box order to ‘counteract the container shortage’

Fairfield Market Research states that the constant and steady role of the global logistics market is globalisation has been driving the market through the years. As the methods of trade and movement of goods change with technological progressions, the market experienced a continuous winning streak. Rise of the e-commerce industry supported by last-mile delivery solutions has given the global logistics market a fresh impetus in recent years. A swelling number of online shoppers with relentless penetration of the internet, improved connectivity, and higher bandwidths is expected to boost the e-commerce industry, thereby generating mammoth opportunities for the global logistics market between 2021 and 2025.