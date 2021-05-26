Cancel
Carrollton, TX

Carrollton Fire Rescue Encourages Pool Safety

Carrollton, Texas
Carrollton, Texas
 18 days ago
The week before Memorial Day (May 23-29) has been designated Healthy Safe Swimming Week and the month of May is designated as National Water Safety Month.

The goal is to promote healthy and safe water recreation habits. Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) encourages parents to watch young children while in the bathtub and designate a responsible adult to supervise children when swimming or playing in or around water. "Touch supervision" should be provided for preschoolers. Drowning occurs quickly and quietly, so adults should not be involved in any other distracting activities.

For more information and tips on pool safety, visit cityofcarrollton.com/poolsafety.

ABOUT

Carrollton is a city in Denton, Dallas, and Collin counties in Texas, United States. As of the 2010 census, its population was 119,087, making it the 23rd-most populous city in Texas.

