KNOW ANYTHING? Somerset County Prosecutor Seeks Public Info In Weekend Shooting

Third and Center streets Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities in Somerset County are seeking public knowledge in the investigating of a shooting over the weekend in Somerville.

Gunshots were fired in the area of Third and Center streets around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson, Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor and Somerville Borough Chief of Police Dennis Manning said.

A local home was damaged in the shooting although no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Detectives from the Somerville Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and Chief Manning request anyone with information relating to the shots fired investigation to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Somerville Police Department at (908) 725-0331 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

