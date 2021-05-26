UK contractors form group to combat cyber threats in construction JVs
Several of the United Kingdom's biggest commercial contractors are working to head off cyberattacks in construction projects that use joint ventures. The group, which includes representatives of Royal Bam, Balfour Beatty, Kier and Morgan Sindall, is meeting regularly to develop guidance around combating the threat of online hackers in joint ventures, Royal Bam group director of cybersecurity Ian Hill told Construction News.www.constructiondive.com