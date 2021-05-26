UK contractors form group to combat cyber threats in construction JVs

Attacks on operational technology (OT) in manufacturing continue to increase, most recently with the ransomware attack on JBS, which had to shut down production in nine beef plants. Many companies are rightfully looking at what preventative measures can be put into place. The modern IT-OT Assessment can be an effective change management program to address vulnerabilities; however, one of the biggest challenges to getting started with change management is getting corporate IT and the shop floor (OT) to work together. This is truly a very big issue without having the Change Management Plan/Program in place—and based on a data-driven, methodical approach—there is really no way for an operation like JBS (or any company) to know how to recover from an attack in a timely, efficient, and trusted manner.