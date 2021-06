On the eve of the 87th Texas Legislature, as the state's dismally large gaps in health care access grew even wider during the COVID-19 disaster, it seemed to lawmakers in both parties like a good time to consider Medicaid expansion more seriously than Texas ever has since the passage of the federal Affordable Care Act more than a decade ago. Yet as on so many issues this session, the high hopes of meeting huge and swelling needs among everyday people amounted to little, even as the number of uninsured Texans neared the 5 million mark.