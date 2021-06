When Warner Bros. and Ben Affleck walked away from the solo film for his version of Batman from the DC Extended Universe, and then started up a new version of The Batman set in a totally different movie universe starring Robert Pattinson as a Bruce Wayne at the start of his career as the Caped Crusader, that seemed to spell the end for the live-action Nightwing movie that would have been directed by The LEGO Batman Movie’s Chris McKay. After all, without an older Batman, how can you make a movie about his grown-up former sidekick turned solo hero? You don’t.