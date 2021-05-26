Cancel
Mandan, ND

Win A Motorboatin’ Workday Cruise On The Lewis & Clark Riverboat

Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
 
US 103.3
US 103.3
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US 103-3, where every Wednesday and Friday, you could win a Workday Cruise for 10 aboard the Lewis & Clark Riverboat. Take along your co-workers, friends, family members, or whomever you would like. Just listen for Rick Rider to tell you to call in and win every Wednesday and Friday...

us1033.com
US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
532
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com
Bismarck, NDPosted by
US 103.3

(WATCH) Hail Stopping Traffic Near Steele On I94

Some serious rain is falling as I write this article over parts of Burleigh and Kidder county. Unofficial rainfall totals near Tappen, North Dakota are near 4 inches. Over 2 inches has fallen in Steele, North Dakota about 40 miles east of Bismarck. That storm also featured some decent size hail that forced traffic on I-94 to stop or seek shelter under bridges to avoid the ice.
Mandan, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Hey Mandan, Where YOU want the new Post Office?

I moved to Mandan in 2001, just half a block from the post office. It was all in central Mandan! Here's what I had within a three minute stroll. Marv's Hardware where I could find that plumbing piece I needed for a project, and then afterwards the other "correct" plumbing piece I actually needed for the project. There was George's Bakery, with the neighborhood smell of a bakery, and delicious rolls whenever you wanted them. There was the Buckhorn Bar, that had an ex-band guy running the joint that was quick with a joke or a light of your smoke, and there was no place you'd rather be...he was an ex-band guy right? There was the Silver Dollar, to impress my outta town friends with a little raunchiness right here where the west begins. Oh, and there was just the best darn butcher shop in the region with Butcher Block Meats!
EconomyPosted by
US 103.3

Is ND’s Top CEO way BELOW the CEO Minumum Wage? (OUTRAGE)

Many CEOs make an extraordinary amount of money. Rightfully so if you're riding the wave that YOU created. But like washed up sports coaches, sometimes they come in with a contract and produce nothing only, to rely on their contractual "golden parachute". Lets look at Alan Lacy, CEO of the completely destroyed Kmart/Sears conflagration.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Enjoy the Summer Weather At Bismarck’s Outdoor Pools Starting Next Week

With the temperature set to hit 100 degrees this Friday, you are probably wondering if Bismarck's outdoor pools are yet open for the 2021 summer swimming season. The calendar may say that summer is not "officially" here until June 20, but North Dakotans like to start the season a few weeks early. Especially when the weather is about to hit 100 degrees at the beginning of the month! We know that Raging Rivers in Mandan opens June 3, but when do Bismarck's outdoor pools open for the season?
AnimalsPosted by
US 103.3

“SCHOOLS OUT”! MN Deer Crashes School Window (Best video of your week)

Visit the hectic Roseau Elementary School in Minnesota, for a deer that wants the heck outta school. Teacher don't ya mess around with the rules, everybody knows that does ain't allowed in school! See what I did there with deer kinda "does", like Bambi's mom? Unfortunately we can't see the moment where the deer BUSTS through this Minnesota school window, we can react along with the smart thinking school staff, on how to best get the deer- OUT OF THE BUILDING!
PoliticsPosted by
US 103.3

See Where North Dakota Ranks In The USA With Cutting The Cord???

Are you still paying whopping cable or satellite bills? I know I am. I've heard all about this "new world" of watching TV by streaming, but to be honest I'm a bit intimidated by this technology. I have several friends who are now streaming their favorite TV programs and loving every minute of it. Not to mention only paying for what they want.
Mandan, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Check Out Mandan’s Newest Pizza Place (PHOTOS)

I got a chance to try out Mandan's newest pizza place this week and it did not disappoint. Introducing Fotza Mozzaroni Pizzeria. Located inside Midway Lanes bowling alley. I've always been a bit of a pizza connoisseur. There was certainly something unique about this pizza pie. To me, the tomato sauce is a make or break kind of deal with any pizza. I really liked the taste of the sauce, it was kind of sweet and spicy if that makes sense? The rest of the toppings were good as well. There was something about the parmesan cheese on this pizza, and it had a garlic kick that was just perfect. They also have beer on tap.
Bismarck, NDPosted by
US 103.3

BisMan – Would You Get Vaccinated JUST To Save Money?

I wrote an article last week about how many people I have come across that are THRILLED to be able to go to concerts again. Just goes to show you how many things we take for granted without even giving it a second thought, then COVD-19 comes in and shuts down everything, One of the bands that were scheduled to come to the Bismarck Event Center - Foreigner - has had to reschedule a couple of times. Now barring any unforeseen circumstances, they won't keep us waiting any further - June 26th they will bring it to us! Do you have your tickets? How much would you be willing to pay for a pair if they were sold out? Some people don't have a limit - then there are those that will take advantage of any current situation and exploit people for all it's worth. This past weekend I came across an article of a perfect example.
LifestylePosted by
US 103.3

Win Your Share Of $20,000 In Ticket Giveaways

US 103-3 knows you're ready to get back into life this summer, and that's why we have secured over $20,000 dollars in ticket giveaways. We've got tickets to all the big shows and events. We want you to see all of the biggest concerts, festivals and events all summer long.
Mandan, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Jaycee Park In Mandan Now Open

According to KFYR-TV, the Jaycee Park is now open in Mandan, ND. The park has been under construction for a while and has officially opened. According to the article the park is sponsored by AARP and will include a sun-sail for shade, an elliptical, step up station, and pull up bars.
Mandan, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Mandan’s Summer Outdoor Challenge Equals FUN!

Are you looking for something different to do this summer in Bismarck/Mandan? Tired of the same old routine? Looking to get your whole family involved? I've got the perfect solution - a nifty press release released by the City of Mandan describes a competition of you will, involving Mandan Parks and Recreation, Morton County Parks, and Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.
HobbiesPosted by
US 103.3

North Dakota’s Free Fishing Weekend Coming Soon!

A bad day fishing is better than a good day at work. Truer words were never spoken. Unless it's ice fishing, than heck with that. Fishing in it's most basic form is a relatively inexpensive hobby that folks of all ages and abilities can participate in. June 5th and 6th, it's not just inexpensive- it's free! It's a great chance to get your kids hooked on having fun. Or getting them literally "hooked", which is less fun.
AstronomyPosted by
US 103.3

An Extremely Rare Sunrise Coming To Bismarck

A partial solar eclipse sunrise will be visible over Bismarck and the rest of North Dakota coming up on June 10th. According to the National Weather Service in Bismarck, this is a very rare phenomena and will only be visible for a very short time. You'll be able to see this partial solar eclipse sunrise at 5:48 am (Bismarck time) and will end at 5:53 am. That's right, it will only be visible for a very short 5 minutes.
LifestylePosted by
US 103.3

More North Dakotans Flying The Friendly Skies!

I never thought I would see things slowly come back to normal. Last year seemed to have dragged on for an eternity thanks to COVID 19. For a while, we all seemed to adjust to a new way of life - unfortunately, our favorite businesses shut down permanently, and most people were "handcuffed" at home. Needless to say, fewer vacations were taken, if any. This pretty much explains the emptiness airports all around the country experienced. Fortunately, the arrival of vaccination shots and mask-wearing became more common. The future is encouraging - AP News recently reported that in North Dakota "The state’s eight commercial service airports saw a significant increase in passenger numbers last month compared to April 2020". That is very encouraging news when you compare that to the recent past "Just 4,964 passengers traveled by air in April of last year during the pandemic. That was the lowest monthly total since record-keeping began four decades ago" AP News.
PoliticsPosted by
US 103.3

OH JOY! ND Legislators To Get Free Food After All?

Y'know when your Facebook feed takes it upon itself to put together a memories montage just for you? It's a real surprise and you find yourself reveling in the memories. It's a beautiful thing. It wasn't Facebook that just took me back in time...it was this KVRR TV news blip.
FestivalPosted by
US 103.3

The REAL Meaning Of Memorial Day Weekend.

Has this week just dragged on for you? Looking forward to a long 3-day weekend? I'm right there with you. Usually, by Wednesday, some people are just "phoning it in", coming in to work for a couple of hours to check their e-mail and such. Some people carry around an extra clipboard (makes them look busy you see). We all have our minds on getting to Friday and having Monday off. Should North Dakota weather cooperate, people will flock to the lake, do some outdoor grilling, and enjoy the "Unofficial" start of summer - We all experienced a LONG disastrous COVID-19 last year, our ways of life are finally getting back to almost normal - time to get outside and enjoy life. BUT there is much more to this weekend that most people tend to forget.
Mandan, NDPosted by
US 103.3

North Dakotans Finding Their “Happy Place” Once Again.

Two weeks ago, I had the opportunity to take a drive about 48 miles outside of Mandan - to Prairie Knights Casino and Resort. This was the first time for me, I wanted to go earlier, but I moved to Bismarck in Mid February of 2020, then shortly after COVID-19 came creeping into our world. I was given the honor to announce Hairball on stage. Walking through the crowd beforehand, I overheard several people expressing how awesome it was, just to be able to attend a live show again. I witnessed "Happy Places" and smiles - it was a glorious sight. You may have never heard that expression before - You can be in your pajamas watching TV, or 10,000 feet up in the air about ready to jump out of a plane - whatever puts YOU in your "Happy Place"