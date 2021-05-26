Cancel
Colorado Springs, CO

Peace with Russia, China ‘Fraying at the Edge,’ Milley Tells Graduating Cadets

By Tara Copp
Defense One
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Air Force Academy class of 2021 is graduating into a security environment where the relative peace the United States has held with Russia and China is “fraying at the edge,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley told graduating seniors Wednesday. That...

