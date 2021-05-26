Galveston County Health District today reports a total of 25 additional positive COVID-19 cases
and 61 additional recoveries. All cases are current.
Sadly, we report one additional death today:
- A female, age range 71-80, passed away May 21. She had pre-existing medical conditions.
To date, 377,512 tests have been administered in Galveston County.
For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.
For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard.
For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.