Galveston County Health District today reports a total of 25 additional positive COVID-19 cases

and 61 additional recoveries. All cases are current.

Sadly, we report one additional death today:

A female, age range 71-80, passed away May 21. She had pre-existing medical conditions.

To date, 377,512 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Get a vaccine when it's available to you.

Stay home if you are sick.

Wear a face covering in public spaces if not fully vaccinated.

Stay at least 6 feet from other people if not fully vaccinated.

Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing.

For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard.



For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.