Galveston County, TX

Galveston County Health District today reports a total of 25 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Bay Area Entertainer
 8 days ago

 and 61 additional recoveries. All cases are current.

Sadly, we report one additional death today:

  • A female, age range 71-80, passed away May 21. She had pre-existing medical conditions.

To date, 377,512 tests have been administered in Galveston County.

We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID-19.

  • Get a vaccine when it's available to you.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Wear a face covering in public spaces if not fully vaccinated.
  • Stay at least 6 feet from other people if not fully vaccinated.
  • Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren't available.

For testing options in Galveston County, please visit www.gchd.org/testing

For more case information, please see the health district’s COVID-19 dashboard at www.gchd.org/coviddashboard

For COVID-19 vaccine information, please visit www.gchd.org/covidvaccine.

