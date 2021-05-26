Disney and Universal Both Have Les Misérables Easter Eggs

Villains are always more interesting if the audience can find elements of their character with which they can identify. If you are overcome with emotion every time you hear Roy Batty’s “Tears in the Rain” speech in “Blade Runner,” you understand this phenomenon. Rutger Hauer’s character may have been the leader of a group of seemingly brutal and rebellious replicants, but their objective was ultimately relatable: freedom from the constraints of a predetermined expiration date — in other words, more life. Khan Noonien Singh, admittedly hardwired as an authoritarian despot, still suffers genuine tragedy that sparks his thirst for revenge. Even poor Gollum has a backstory that stirs up some modicum of compassion.