Disney and Universal Both Have Les Misérables Easter Eggs

If the wait for Jurassic World: Dominion is starting to feel too long, don't sleep on Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Not only is Netflix and DreamWorks' animated series is one of the best entries in the franchise, it's directly tied into the events of the films and it's doing some of the most expansive, intriguing world-building in the Jurassic-verse to date. Naturally, that means it's chock full of Easter Eggs and references, and with Season 3 now streaming on Netflix, we've got a handy list of all the callbacks and crossovers you might have missed.