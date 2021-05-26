Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney and Universal Both Have Les Misérables Easter Eggs

By Alessa Dufresne
Inside the Magic
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney and Universal are typically always in a friendly battle with each other in one way or another. Being two of the biggest theme park companies in the world, this is to be expected — but, they do share some common ground, and that is because of “Les Misérables”. The...

insidethemagic.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Hugo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Disney Parks#Disney World#Cartersauce#The Frozen Fantasy Faire#Les Mis Rables#Classic Musicals#Broadway#Song#Tommy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Disneyland
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Lucky Guests Experience RARE Finn Easter Egg on Rise of the Resistance

If you’ve ever been fortunate enough to snag a coveted boarding group for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, you know how incredible this ride is. Arguably one of the most elaborate theme park attractions of all time, the 18-minute-long experience transports Disney Parks Guests into the Star Wars timeline, at the peak of the First Order’s power in the galaxy.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Every Episode 5 Easter Egg

The following post contains minor SPOILERS for Star Wars: The Bad Batch. This week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch features the return of Fennec Shand, the bounty hunter character first introduced on The Mandalorian and played (or, in this case, voiced by Ming-Na Wen). But the real interesting part of Fennec’s appearance isn’t her role — it’s who hired her and why.
TV & VideosCollider

'Jurassic World': Camp Cretaceous' Season 3 Easter Eggs, Explained

If the wait for Jurassic World: Dominion is starting to feel too long, don't sleep on Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Not only is Netflix and DreamWorks' animated series is one of the best entries in the franchise, it's directly tied into the events of the films and it's doing some of the most expansive, intriguing world-building in the Jurassic-verse to date. Naturally, that means it's chock full of Easter Eggs and references, and with Season 3 now streaming on Netflix, we've got a handy list of all the callbacks and crossovers you might have missed.
Traveldapsmagic.com

Beautiful New Easter Egg Filled Commercial Released for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration

A new commercial has been released inviting people to come and experience Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th-anniversary celebration. Billed as “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” the commercial is filled with Easter Eggs. In fact, it is filled with a total of 18 Easter Eggs. Through the course of the 30-second commercial, Easter Eggs like Cinderella’s glass slipper and Belle’s enchanted rose can be found, along with quite a few others. Watch the commercial below and see if you can find them all!
MoviesElite Daily

Here Are All The 101 Dalmatians Easter Eggs In Cruella You Might Have Missed

Get ready to see Cruella de Vil like you’ve never seen her before. The new film Cruella gives the classic Disney villain (played by Emma Stone) a devilishly fun backstory, depicting her as an ambitious young fashion designer rather than a ruthless puppy killer. Although Craig Gillespie’s live-action prequel might make you actually root for the infamous dognapper, there are still plenty of references that are bound to delight any longtime Disney fan. To help you get the most out of both movies, check out 11 of the 101 Dalmatians Easter eggs from Cruella you might have missed.
LifestyleSFGate

The biggest Easter egg at Disneyland's Avengers Campus is already on display

Avengers Campus, the first new land at Disney California Adventure since Cars Land in 2012, opens on June 4 — and with it comes spiral churros, new character encounters with Marvel Cinematic Universe favorites, an Avengers Quinjet, and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, one of, if not the, most technologically advanced rides Disneyland has ever debuted.
Moviescastleinsider.com

Easter Eggs You Don’t Want to Miss in Disney’s Avengers Campus

Along with all the other fun finds and experiences weve been having around Avengers Campus, were diving into the nitty gritty. So, that means were giving you a tour of all the hidden Easter eggs you can find throughout the NEW Marvel themed land! Weve already given you plenty of sneak peeks inside PYM Kitchen with its super sized food and drinks. And, while youre attempting to finish the biggest...
Anaheim, CAInside the Magic

After Walt Disney Banned Alfred Hitchcock, He’s Finally In a Disney Movie

When Walt Disney developed Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, he took his commitment to create a family-friendly theme park where parents and children could have fun together very seriously. So seriously, in fact, that Mr. Disney actually banned iconic Psycho (1960) filmmaker, Alfred Hitchcock, from filming a movie at Disneyland...
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Dalmatians’ villain gets a fresh origin story in punk-rocking-fun ‘Cruella’

“Cruella” is some wicked fun. Yes, you can’t help but think of the massively popular musical “Wicked” — which gives you a new perspective on the Wicked Witch of the West via a story that happens before Dorothy finds her way to Oz — when examining “Cruella,” a prequel to the cute 1996 live-action movie “101 Dalmatians” and its poorly reviewed 2000 sequel, “102 Dalmatians.”
Video GamesComicBook

Avengers: Endgame Features an Avengers Campus Easter Egg

Marvel fans already know that the Avengers Campus coming to Disneyland will be filled with references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including some deep cut Easter eggs to the Infinity Saga and beyond; but apparently the Easter egg trail is a two-way street. Ahead of the Avengers Campus opening, ComicBook.com attended an early preview of the theme park expansion where we learned that an Easter egg for Avengers Campus was in front of us all along, apparently visible in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Scot Drake, creative executive for Marvel's global portfolio revealed the detail to us and other press in attendance.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

One Easter Egg in Slinky Dog Dash That You May Have Missed!

Walt Disney World Resort is filled with hidden Disney secrets. If you’ve ever visited Disney World in Orlando, you might notice many Disney fans or hidden Mickey fanatics searching endlessly for the iconic Mickey Mouse symbol located all over the resort and in the most unexpected places. But hidden Mickey’s...
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Spider-Man film had WandaVision Easter egg without anyone realising

A previous film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe featured a WandaVision Easter egg without anyone realising.More than a year before the release of Disney+’s first Marvel TV show, bosses seemingly placed a nod to Westview – the sitcom world created by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) – into the MCU.The film in question was Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was the last MCU film to be released due to the delays of Black Widow and Eternals. It was released in July 2019, and is now available to stream on Netflix.In the fourth episode of WandaVision, it was revealed that the...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Why Disney and Universal Haven’t Made a ‘Lord of the Rings’ Theme Park

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most beloved and successful franchises in entertainment history, with six blockbuster films backing author J.R.R. Tolkien’s prolific Middle Earth novels. Director Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies solidified Frodo Baggins and Gandalf as household names, and Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy only furthered the Middle Earth fandom. Tolkien’s work is so immersive that you almost feel like falling into his pages and escaping to Middle Earth.
MoviesBeach Beacon

Movie review: Cruella

Villains are always more interesting if the audience can find elements of their character with which they can identify. If you are overcome with emotion every time you hear Roy Batty’s “Tears in the Rain” speech in “Blade Runner,” you understand this phenomenon. Rutger Hauer’s character may have been the leader of a group of seemingly brutal and rebellious replicants, but their objective was ultimately relatable: freedom from the constraints of a predetermined expiration date — in other words, more life. Khan Noonien Singh, admittedly hardwired as an authoritarian despot, still suffers genuine tragedy that sparks his thirst for revenge. Even poor Gollum has a backstory that stirs up some modicum of compassion.