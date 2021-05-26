Cancel
Andrews Eyecare Center Announces New Responsive Website

By PRWeb
SFGate
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGARRETSVILLE, Ohio (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. Andrews Eyecare Center is pleased to announce the launch of its new Hybrid-Responsive™ website: https://www.andrewseyecarecenter.com. Founder Dr. Timothy A. Andrews and his team are excited to provide patients with a more interactive web experience in order to better meet their needs. Dr. Andrews has...

www.sfgate.com
BusinessSFGate

Performance Plastics Announces New Website Launch

CINCINNATI (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. Performance Plastics – Problem Solved – today announced the launch of its newly designed website http://www.performanceplastics.com to provide customers more relevant and easier to find information on thermoplastic high-performance polymers for the aerospace, medical and diversified industrial markets. Since 1982, Performance Plastics, has partnered with...
Beverly Hills, CAStamford Advocate

Pioneer in Robotic Surgery, Dr. Daniel Shouhed, Announces the Launch of his New State-Of-The-Art Practice and Website

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. Daniel Shouhed, M.D. is one of the top robotic general surgeons in the country, with extensive experience in this advanced field. He is pleased to announce the launch of his practice and brand-new website. When it comes to gastrointestinal, metabolic and bariatric surgical expertise, Dr. Daniel Shouhed is a renowned expert. Whether patients need hiatal hernia repair, spleen surgery, weight loss surgery or a colectomy, Dr. Shouhed is able to use advanced robotic techniques to improve the accuracy of these procedures. Many of the procedures Dr. Shouhed offers can be performed using laparoscopic, minimally-invasive methods that can reduce the risk and recovery time for the patient. Some of the procedures Dr. Shouhed specializes in include gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, hernia repair, spleen and gallbladder surgery, colon and small intestine disorders, appendix removal and GI cancer surgery.
Valparaiso, INSFGate

Lighthouse Autism Center Announces New Center in Valparaiso, IN

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. Lighthouse Autism Center, an ABA therapy center for children with autism, recently announced its expansion into northwest Indiana coming this summer. Beginning in July, Lighthouse Autism Center will offer autism therapy services at its newest center in Valparaiso, Indiana. This will be Lighthouse Autism Center’s nineteenth center in Indiana.
Mattoon, ILmyradiolink.com

SIHF Healthcare Announces Opening of New Health Center in Mattoon

MATTOON, ILL. (May 24, 2021) – SIHF Healthcare announced the opening of its new health center location in Mattoon. On Monday, May 24, SIHF Healthcare opened the doors of its new facility located at 911 Remington Road in Mattoon. At this new location in Mattoon, SIHF Healthcare will provide family...
SoftwareMySanAntonio

A New Way to Manage Referrals: Planet DDS Unveils the Dental Industry's First Patient Referral Management Tool in Denticon Practice Management Solution

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Planet DDS is thrilled to announce the successful launch of the Internal and External Referral Management Tool within Denticon, its flagship practice management solution. This robust and fully integrated referral management system is the first of its kind for dental practice management solutions. It will allow practices to seamlessly track and manage referrals within a group or with external providers.
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Kistler Center announces new care coordination specialist

Carly Watts has been selected as the new care coordination specialist at the Gregory Kistler Treatment Center, 3304 South M St., Fort Smith. She has five years of experience working with people in leadership and management positions. “I feel that the time has come for me to pivot on to...
New York City, NYriverjournalonline.com

New York Medical College Announces Opening of Lyme Disease Diagnostic Center

The Center will operate by appointment only throughout the summer with safety measures to ensure patient wellbeing as COVID-19 concerns remain. New York Medical College (NYMC)’s Lyme Disease Diagnostic Center opened on Tuesday, June 1, by appointment only. Located at 19 Bradhurst Avenue in Hawthorne, New York, Suite 1400 South, the clinic operates every summer to meet the demand of peak Lyme season. Appointments are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through the end of August and may be made by calling (914) 493-7177.
Abilene, TXPosted by
FOX West Texas

Hendrick Health announces plans to open new service center

ABILENE, Texas — Hendrick Health announced Thursday it plans to open a new service center at the former Sears building at the Mall of Abilene. According to a Hendrick Health release, the Hendrick Health Service Center was purchased to provide a centralized accessible hub for patient services. "This new service...
Charleston, SCcrbjbizwire.com

Carolina Eyecare Physicians Cataract Patients Among First in Nation to Access New Lens Technology

CHARLESTON, S.C. (March 31, 2021) – Carolina Eyecare Physicians is offering cataract patients access to the latest in lens technology, making them one of the first practices in the nation to obtain the new TECNIS Eyhance™ Intraocular Lens (IOL). The lens, developed by Johnson & Johnson Vision, is a next generation monofocal lens for patients with or without astigmatism.
BusinessVancouver Business Journal

Miller Nash announces rebrand and new website

Pacific Northwest-based law firm Miller Nash Graham & Dunn has unveiled the new Miller Nash LLP, which includes a streamlined firm name, new brand and client-focused website. Miller Nash’s new client-focused website (millernash.com) highlights added value and insights for clients and serves as a channel for supporting the firm’s values and priorities, especially the championing of diversity, equity, inclusion and the communities it serves.
Public Healthvtcng.com

Lamoille Health Partners launches new website

Lamoille Health Partners has launched a new website to support the community’s needs for easier access to information about services, providers and important health news. The new site is a major component of the organization’s rebranding announced earlier this year. Formerly, the group was known as Community Health Services of Lamoille Valley. It remains the only federally qualified health center in Lamoille County.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Leventhal Map Center announces new head

The Leventhal Map and Education Center at the Boston Public Library has named Garrett Dash Nelson as its new president and head curator. Nelson, 34, has been at the center since 2019. He currently serves as curator of maps and director of geographic scholarship. The Melrose resident succeeds Connie Chin,...
New Hartford, NYRomesentinel.com

Hospice & Palliative Care announces website upgrade

NEW HARTFORD — Hospice & Palliative Care (HPCI) has upgraded its website www.hospicecareinc.org to offer its contents in Arabic, Bosnian, Russian, Somali, Spanish and English. Visitors to the website will click Select Language at the top of the home page for translation. Hospice officials said the Mohawk Valley is a...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

FirstView Financial Announces Launch Of New Website

ATLANTA, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstView Financial (FirstView), a premier provider of fintech solutions, announced today the launch of a new corporate website. The new website was designed with an emphasis on an enhanced visitor experience and includes a more modern design, streamlined navigation, additional functionality, and the improved ability to view the company's innovative payment capabilities. The launch is part of a broad brand refresh supporting FirstView's recent growth and emergence as a leader in the payment solutions industry.
Politicsaithority.com

H5 Data Centers Announces Expansion to 325 Hudson in New York City

DivcoWest and H5 Data Centers Team Up to Grow the Network Infrastructure Ecosystem at the 225,000 Square-Foot Edge Data Center and Carrier Hotel. H5 Data Centers, a national colocation and carrier hotel provider, announced its expansion to 325 Hudson, a 225,000 square-foot data center and carrier hotel in New York City. In partnership with DivcoWest, a multidisciplinary investment firm headquartered in San Francisco, H5 DataCenters will provide data center space and services in one of the world’s largest data center markets. Complementing existing data centers in key Eastern US metros such as Ashburn, Atlanta and Cleveland, New York is H5 Data Centers’ 14th US market.
Hamilton County, OHPosted by
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Family Nurturing Center announces new fund in partnership with Horizon Community Funds

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky now manages the new Family Nurturing Center Fund, supporting the nonprofit’s work in Northern Kentucky and Hamilton County to end the cycle of child abuse by promoting individual well-being and healthy family relationships. “Family Nurturing Center is an immensely respected agency in our community,”...
PoliticsAugusta Free Press

Virginia Department of Forestry launches new website

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Virginia Department of Forestry has launched an improved agency website, which includes new and updated content to serve the forestry community. The new site serves as the go-to resource about forestry in Virginia for landowners, land managers, and forest industry professionals.
InternetTimes Union

RChilli Launches New Multilingual Website Functionality

SAN RAMON, Calif. (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. RChilli is pleased to announce the launch of its new multilingual website, customer portal, and helpdesk. These are now available in several languages such as Chinese (Simplified), Dutch, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish. These new changes offer easy and...
Businessaftermarketnews.com

Westlake Tyre Launches New Global Website

Westlake Tyre has announced the launch of its newly redesigned global website www.westlaketyre.com. The new website, featuring a more intuitive and responsive user interface, is optimized for various digital devices such as PC, smartphones and tablets. Through the new website, visitors can access a variety of information on Westlake Tyre,...