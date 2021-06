The Green Bay Packers continue to be the center of attention in the NFL world, as the front office is in the midst of a disagreement with star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is orchestrating a holdout. He wants a trade, but naturally, the Packers have no desire to trade the NFL's reigning MVP. Rodgers has even reportedly threatened retirement unless the situation is repaired "to his liking." Mandatory minicamp began this week, and without Rodgers there, former first-round pick Jordan Love has been getting plenty of run.