With his star status secure at CNN, Chris Cuomo skirts controversy again

By Sarah Ellison, Jeremy Barr
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs they waited for the news to break last week, Chris Cuomo struck an uncharacteristically deferential tone with his boss. “I’ll do whatever you think I should do,” the combative CNN host told the network’s president, Jeff Zucker, just before the anticipated publication of a story that would expose him for having crossed one of journalism’s ethical lines. As The Washington Post reported Thursday, Cuomo participated in official strategy sessions with political advisers guiding his brother, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), on how to respond to sexual-harassment allegations.

