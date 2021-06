You can always count on TikTok to keep you entertained with a new challenge or trend — there are new ones being added to the popular video-sharing app basically every minute of every day! That also means that unless you’re spending most of your life on the app (which, no judgment here if you are!), you sometimes need to look up the meaning behind something you saw trending there. Otherwise, you might miss out on the true meaning of “accountant” or be stuck wondering what the heck “muñañyo” means.