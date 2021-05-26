Erica Rainsberry Named Dean of Students at Clara Barton Hawthorne Elementary School

(Fargo, ND) -- Erica Rainsberry has been named the dean of students at Clara Barton Hawthorne Elementary School beginning on July 1st. Rainsberry has been the administrative intern at Clara Barton Hawthorne since August 2019. She joined the Fargo Public Schools in 2001 and served as a special education teacher at South High School, Agassiz, Carl Ben Eielson Middle School, and Longfellow, Madison, and McKinley Elementary Schools; she also served as a language arts and social studies teacher at Carl Ben Eielson for eight years. During her tenure with FPS, she also served as an administrative intern for the elementary school Summer School Transitions Program.