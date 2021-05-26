Danny McBride Is Following Up Halloween Kills And Halloween Ends With An A+ Streaming TV Show

"Everyone's invited to this party!" Warner Bros has unveiled an official trailer for both parts of their new animated adaptation of the iconic comic book Batman: The Long Halloween. These animated direct-to-VOD / DVD movies are the latest animated WB DC offerings, based on the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale. Batman investigates a murder spree in Gotham that takes place on holidays. Few cases have ever tested the wits of the World's Greatest Detective like the mystery behind the Holiday Killer… The Dark Knight must fight a unified front of classic DC Super-Villains, diffuse an escalating mob war and solve the mystery of the Holiday Killer in The Long Halloween - Part Two. Featuring the voices of Jensen Ackles as Batman, and Troy Baker as Joker, with Laila Berzins, Billy Burke, Zach Callison, David Dastmalchian, Alyssa Diaz, John DiMaggio, Robin Atkin Downes, and Josh Duhamel. This looks quite similar to other Batman movies we've seen, but I'm still excited to see this story turned into animation.