Danny McBride Is Following Up Halloween Kills And Halloween Ends With An A+ Streaming TV Show

By Nick Venable
CinemaBlend
 8 days ago
The world has experienced a dire dearth of the signature comedic stylings of one Danny McBride, whose attempts to pull off back-to-back productions for horror sequels Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends were totally thwarted by pandemic delays. McBride and director David Gordon Green are currently wrapped with the former Michael Myers sequel, and as everyone waits for Ends to start filming and potentially conclude the franchise, the two filmmakers have landed a follow-up project that's (s)not what I expected, but I'm majorly excited about all the same: a Garbage Pail Kids TV series!

