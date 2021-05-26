2021 UEFA Champions League final odds, picks: Soccer expert reveals best bets for Manchester City vs. Chelsea
It's a battle between English Premier League powers when Chelsea and Manchester City square off Saturday in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal. The teams have combined for 52 official trophies all-time. Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012, while Manchester City is making its first appearance in the final. Chelsea has won the past two meetings between the teams, including an FA Cup semifinal last month before falling to Leicester City in the final. However, Manchester City ran away with the league title, finishing 19 points clear of Manchester United and 12 ahead of fourth-place Chelsea.www.cbssports.com