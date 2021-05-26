Cancel
Video Games

The Witcher prequel series casts a major villain from The Witcher 3

By Ted Wathen
thehealtheaducation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Witcher: Blood Origin will Contain none other than Eredin Bréacc Glas, the principal antagonist of this Witcher 3, a new report asserts. The report comes in Redanian Intelligence, A fan-run site that’s especially conducive to developments encompassing Netflix’s series. The socket reports that Eredin will be depicted from the prequel series on Netflix by Australian celebrity Jacob Collins-Levy, which you may also have seen recently in a different Netflix production, Young Wallander.

Henry Cavill
