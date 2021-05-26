The Witcher prequel series casts a major villain from The Witcher 3

The second season of The Witcher is getting closer and closer and people are starting to talk about it again as things start moving forward. This time around we’re bound to talk about the idea of why Geralt of Rivia, the aforementioned Witcher, carries two swords instead of just one. The thing is that a lot of fans if they’ve only ever noticed The Witcher on Netflix, might have missed out on seeing Geralt’s second blade since the thing is that he carries one that’s coated in silver and another that’s pure steel. Those that have read the books and played the games likely know why Geralt packs around two blades, but those that don’t might still be a bit confused. In fact, some people might be asking “What second blade?”. Well, it’s a pretty easy explanation so let’s get into it. Anyone that’s watched him for even an episode knows that Geralt doesn’t care for fools and he has even less patience for those that try to waylay him when he’s going about his business. The thing is, Geralt won’t use just any blade that happens to be in his hand, since he’s a careful and cautious hunter that uses the right weapon for the job. Because of this, one blade or the other will usually be in his hand depending on what he’s doing at that time. The reason why we’ve seen him with his steel blade in hand more often on the show is that steel is for humans, and silver is for monsters. Given the types of creatures that Geralt goes after it’s fair to say that steel doesn’t always do the job, while silver is bound to upset quite a few mythical creatures for different reasons. But since we’ve seen Geralt with his steel blade more often it’s easy to guess that he doesn’t always plan on encountering a monster every time he goes out.