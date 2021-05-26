Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland Heights, MO

Contegra Construction Completes $5.7 Million In Improvements to Aquaport in Maryland Heights, Mo

stlouiscnr.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 29, 2021, you’ll be able to “hang ten” riding a compact and self-contained surf simulator at the Aquaport water park in Maryland Heights, Mo. when it opens for the summer. It’s just one of the many improvements made by Contegra Construction Co. to add amenities, save on operational costs and improve water quality for the St. Louis suburban water park which debuted in 1998. Joining Contegra on the $5.7 million project were Hastings + Chivetta, architects, Capri Pools & Aquatics, pool renovations, and Counsilman-Hunsaker, design and engineering of the pool renovations.

stlouiscnr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
Maryland Heights, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
State
Maryland State
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Water Quality#Water Filtration#Industrial Park#Industrial Design#Industrial Development#Water Park#Contegra Construction Co#Hastings Chivetta#Capri Pools Aquatics#Ada#Tnemec#The Family Fun Pool#Flume Slide#Racer Slide#Rapids Slide#Adg#Pool Renovations#Amenities#Site Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Surfing
Related
Saint Louis, MOKMOV

Salt + Smoke opens in Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis' favorite Salt + Smoke has opened its new location in the heart of Ballpark Village. The location is located at the corner of Clark and Broadway, on the ground and second floors of One Cardinal Way. The rooftop party deck gives fans a great view into Busch Stadium. The restaurant can seat more than 300 people between the first and second floors.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mills Properties Provide Over 6,000 Meals to St. Louis Area Foodbank

Local Apartment Company Receives Nearly 8,000 Pounds of Donated Items from Residents. Mills Properties, a St. Louis-based multi-family company with several communities in St. Louis, participated in a food drive organized by the St. Louis Apartment Association (SLAA) to support the St. Louis Area Foodbank. After two months of encouraging and collecting nonperishable items from residents, Mills’ communities received 7,584 pounds of donations, equaling 6,194 meals for those in need.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Monday: Chesterfield-Based Company Brings New Parking Technology To Kirkwood

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Chesterfield based tech company, Fybr, has installed 275 wireless parking sensors in downtown Kirkwood.tarting this week, residents and visitors will be able to access real time parking availability via the mobile app, Park Kirkwood.
Missouri StateNeosho Daily News

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Missouri Statestlmag.com

Five Missouri small towns to explore this summer

As we daydream of escaping our towns for others, we've rounded up nearby Missouri cities that are hidden gems of sorts. Load up the car (don't worry, you'll only be driving for a couple of hours) and embark on an adventure to these quaint communities. Visitors can spend the day strolling shops, savoring the dishes of dining locales, and take in each city's rich history and architecture.
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

Sports complex planned in STL suburb

A 97,000-square-foot sports complex is in the works in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield Valley. The indoor youth volleyball and basketball facility could attract up to 900,000 visitors annually, officials with the project say. Chesterfield-based developer Mia Rose Holdings is partnering with nonprofit Chesterfield Sports Association on the project,...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

4 job fairs and thousands of jobs up for grabs this week

ST. LOUIS — In this week's Career Central, St. Louis area residents looking for work have their pick of four different job fairs. More than 1,000 positions are up for grabs at a jobnewsusa.com job fair this Thursday, May 20. Clarkson Eyecare, FedEx Ground and Drury Hotels are just some of the dozens of companies that have immediate hiring needs.
Chesterfield, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Developer, sports association plan indoor volleyball and basketball complex in Chesterfield Valley

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The nonprofit Chesterfield Sports Association is partnering with developer Mia Rose Holdings to build an indoor volleyball and basketball complex. Plans for the multicourt, 97,000-square-foot fieldhouse, to be built in Chesterfield Valley on Eatherton Road near St. Louis Premium Outlets, have received zoning approval, officials said. The...
Saint Louis, MOexplorestlouis.com

Memorial Day Weekend 2021 in St. Louis

Ready to celebrate the kickoff to summer? Memorial Day weekend is May 28-31, 2021 and St. Louis has lots of things to do over the extended weekend. Enjoy activities including live music, must-see museum exhibitions, outdoor activities, family-friendly fun and much more. Venture into our diverse neighborhoods where you can...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
5 On Your Side

Rockwell Beer to open new location in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-based craft brewery Rockwell Beer is planning to open a second location at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood in south city. The new location, called Rockwell Beer Garden, will be located next to the Francis Park tennis courts. It will feature a walk-up food counter, concession stand and an outdoor dining and gathering space.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
St. Louis Today

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around St. Louis

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in St. Louis: 1. Assistant General Manager; 2. Customer Service Representative - Hiring ASAP!!; 3. Production Machine Operator; 4. Service Manager; 5. Inbound Customer Sales Representative ~ Property & Casualty Insurance; 6. Our Sales Consultants work Virtually from Home in St Louis, MO; 7. Driver - CDL A Yard Spotter; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Start at $70,000-$90,000/Year; 9. Class A Route Driver - $23.33/hour; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $1,200/Week + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus;
Missouri Statekhqa.com

Take-home cocktails permanently allowed in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers have passed a measure that now lets patrons bring alcoholic beverages home with them from certain establishments. One of the owners of Barvino in Jefferson city, Matt Green, said that although the to-go alcohol purchases have been beneficial they are not a major part of Barvino's income.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis deemed a popular city for aspiring artists

If you identify as an artist — and let's face it, who among us doesn't? — then St. Louis is a good place to be. When it comes to the best habitats for humanities-inclined folks, our fair burg made the top 10, No. 9 to be exact, in a list from Rent.com.
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...