Contegra Construction Completes $5.7 Million In Improvements to Aquaport in Maryland Heights, Mo

On May 29, 2021, you’ll be able to “hang ten” riding a compact and self-contained surf simulator at the Aquaport water park in Maryland Heights, Mo. when it opens for the summer. It’s just one of the many improvements made by Contegra Construction Co. to add amenities, save on operational costs and improve water quality for the St. Louis suburban water park which debuted in 1998. Joining Contegra on the $5.7 million project were Hastings + Chivetta, architects, Capri Pools & Aquatics, pool renovations, and Counsilman-Hunsaker, design and engineering of the pool renovations.