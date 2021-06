SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — NEWS RELEASE FROM SHELBY COUNTY MAYOR LEE HARRIS:. Mayor Lee Harris’ Update on COVID Vaccines for Sick and Shut-in Senior Citizens. With summer just a few weeks away, Shelby County and our nation seem well on the road toward a return to normalcy. But as eager as we are to get back to our lives before the coronavirus pandemic, it is critical that we continue to make progress getting Shelby County residents vaccinated against COVID-19.