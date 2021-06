We had a cold spell not long ago and I am done covering and moving plants around. We are in the middle of June and it should be warm and sunny now. But, then again, this has been an all-around strange spring. We have hummingbirds, but not nearly as many as we normally have every year. The feeders are in the exact same places they have always been, but instead of needing filled on a daily basis, now, after a week, I clean and fill them although they are still half full.