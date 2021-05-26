Getting to Building Energy Performance Standard Benchmarking

MANCHESTER, Vt. – On May 24, 2021, the Vermont Standard Offer Facilitator (“Facilitator”) released the Request for Proposals soliciting over 12 MW of renewable energy projects under Vermont’s Standard Offer program. The program’s individual project capacity is up to 2.2 MW in a diverse range of renewable energy technologies – Solar, Biomass, Small Wind, Large Wind, Food Waste Anaerobic Digestion, and New Hydroelectric. The Standard Offer program was established in 2009, pursuant to 30 V.S.A. § 8005a, and is intended to promote the rapid deployment of small renewable generation through long-term, fixed-price contracts. The total program capacity of 127.5 MW is distributed in annual increments, with 2022 being the final year of solicitation for new projects. Program costs, along with each project’s renewable energy credits (“RECs”), are distributed among Vermont utilities based on their share of electric sales. The annual request for proposals (“RFP”) specifies total available capacity, capacity allocated to each technology, and price caps for each technology.