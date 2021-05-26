Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Getting to Building Energy Performance Standard Benchmarking

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the USGBC-Missouri Gateway Chapter and the City of St. Louis for an interactive event providing real details on how to save energy in buildings. Attend multiple quick presentations to gain insight into numerous energy efficiency projects and financing solutions with a special focus on how to prepare to meet the City’s new Building Energy Performance Standard (BEPS).

