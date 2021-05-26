Cancel
Lisa Mallory leaving D.C. Building Industry Association for new post

Washington Business Journal
After seven years as CEO of the District of Columbia Building Industry Association, Lisa Mallory is moving on. Mallory has been named executive director of the National Association of Health Services Executives, effective Aug. 2, having led the DC. trade group representing real estate development companies since 2014. Senior advisor Liz DeBarros will serve as interim CEO while a national search is undertaken for a successor.

