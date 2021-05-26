Lisa Mallory leaving D.C. Building Industry Association for new post

LANSING – The Industrial Hemp Association of Michigan, commonly referred to as iHemp, has elected a new board of directors, led by David Crabill, a hemp farmer. Former iHemp President John Freeman invited Dave to help organize the first event by iHemp Michigan, along with Blain Becktold, which was held on January 26, 2019. He brought his graphic design, website development, and technical skills to begin what became a rapid series of events through 2019 and the execution of the Midwest’s first Industrial Hemp Expo – Midwest iHemp Expo. Dave owns Eclectic Sales & Creative Marketing, LLC a marketing agency, Great Lakes State Hosting, LLC a website hosting company, iHemp Manufacturing, LLC, and is the commissioner of the Eclectic Hockey League and active ice hockey player. He grew an acre of hemp in 2019. His CBD brand is Turtle Pond Botanicals.