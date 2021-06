As we approach the end of the month and are smack-dab in the middle of a holiday weekend at least here in the States, SuperPhillip Central has two more reviews to round out May. Our first is a game which has a name that isn't just there to be cute. No, It Takes Two literally requires two players in this awesomely creative and fun co-operative game. Here is the SPC review, which unlike this game, just took one person to complete.