While DAZN has been limited in what U.S. rights they’ve been able to acquire so far, they’re finding more success with top-tier rights around the world, and have pointed to that as a strategy recently (especially with Kevin Mayer taking over from John Skipper as chairman). And what’s interesting about some of these global rights deals is that they’ve become the primary provider for particular content, especially in soccer. The latest case there comes in Italy, where DAZN won most of the domestic Serie A rights for three years and $2.5 billion Euros ($3 billion U.S.) in March, and rejected a $500 million ($609 million U.S.) offer from Sky this week to continue sharing rights with them. Here’s more on that from Daniele Lepido at Bloomberg: