Public Health

‘No vaccines!’ Driver nearly runs over workers giving COVID shots, Tennessee cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
Centre Daily
 8 days ago

A Tennessee woman told police she was protesting COVID-19 vaccines when she sped her SUV through a tent filled with health care workers on Monday, news outlets reported. Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, was arrested on reckless endangerment charges after deputies at the Maryville vaccine distribution site witnessed what happened and pulled Brown over, WVLT reported. Brown insisted she drove through the tent at 5 miles per hour, but the arresting deputy’s report states the SUV was moving at “high speed.”

www.centredaily.com
State
Tennessee State
